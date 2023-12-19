Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Declines By 5.1%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 486,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

