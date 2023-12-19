Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Drops By 6.2%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

