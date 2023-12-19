Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Expands By 5.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

