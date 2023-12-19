Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Declines By 5.9%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CAE by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 354,938 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Stock Up 0.3 %

CAE stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

