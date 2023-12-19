Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Expands By 6.2%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CLNFF opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

