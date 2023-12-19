Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declines By 5.5%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CATC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

