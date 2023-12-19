Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declines By 5.5%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on CATC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CATC opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42.
Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.30%.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambridge Bancorp
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.