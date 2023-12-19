Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Drops By 5.8%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
