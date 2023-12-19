Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Decreases By 6.0%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Cardlytics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $408,922.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,740 shares of company stock valued at $923,180. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.