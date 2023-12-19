Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Drops By 5.0%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.