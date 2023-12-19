Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expands By 6.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. DermTech has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 765.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

