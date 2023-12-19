Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Decreases By 8.9%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $393.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

