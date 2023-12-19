Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declines By 5.6%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

FirstService Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.