Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Rises By 6.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 71,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

