Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 6.0%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

