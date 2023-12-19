Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Drops By 7.2%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

