Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siebert Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

