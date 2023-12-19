Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $27.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SIX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,748,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

