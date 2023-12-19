SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Position Boosted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,497,000.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

