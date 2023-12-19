Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,300 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE GWH opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,817.71% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

