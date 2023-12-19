Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.