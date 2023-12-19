Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $206,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.66 and its 200-day moving average is $426.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $492.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

