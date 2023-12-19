Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $407.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

