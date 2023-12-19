Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.07% of American Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Lithium by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,495,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Lithium by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 479,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Lithium by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. American Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

