Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
TSLL opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Profile
