Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $248,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

