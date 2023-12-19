Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 395,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 168,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 234,132 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.