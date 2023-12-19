Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

