Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$112.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Stantec stock opened at C$102.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$63.38 and a 1 year high of C$106.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.81.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2006593 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

