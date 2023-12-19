Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $78.34.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.