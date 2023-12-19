Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

STER opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sterling Check by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

