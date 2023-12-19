Steven Clive Miller Sells 10,875 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60.

WRBY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

