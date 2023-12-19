Steven Clive Miller Sells 10,875 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

