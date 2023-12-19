Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

