StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $235.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

