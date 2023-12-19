StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 3.6 %
Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.