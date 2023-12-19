StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 3.6 %

Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

