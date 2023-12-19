StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
