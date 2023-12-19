StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First United has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts predict that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

