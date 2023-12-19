StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Price Performance
Shares of FUNC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First United has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts predict that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
