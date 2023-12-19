StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

