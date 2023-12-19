StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.