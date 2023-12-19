StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
