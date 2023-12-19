StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,404.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

