StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

