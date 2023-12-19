StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

