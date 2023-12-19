StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.4 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

