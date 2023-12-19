StockNews.com Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALK opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

