StockNews.com Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to “Buy”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $77.60 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.