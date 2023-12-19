Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 808 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.