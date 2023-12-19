Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 44 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.48.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

