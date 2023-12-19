StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.