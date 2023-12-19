Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

