Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.73% and a negative net margin of 354.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

