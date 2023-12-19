SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $284.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,698,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 142.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

