SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $284.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 142.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
